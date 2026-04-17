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Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to fitness coach Ishaan Mehra

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, announced her engagement to fitness coach Ishaan Mehra on Instagram with cute, love-filled photos.

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt gets engaged to fitness coach Ishaan Mehra(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai:  Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is engaged. On Friday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with her partner, Ishaan Mehra.

In the first picture, she is seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close. In the second image, the couple are walking while holding hands. Another picture shows her resting her head on Ishaan's shoulder.

She wrote in the caption, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing”.

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Her mother, Soni Razdan, took to the comments section and wrote, "Congratulations my darlings pieces of my (heart emojis) (sic)”.

Alia's mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor commented, "Congratulationsssss love and blessings (heart and bad omen emojis) (sic)”.

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Actress Ananya Panday commented, "Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you....(heart emojis)...all the love and joy in the world (heart and bad omen emojis)...best...(sic)”.

Senior actress Neena Gupta wrote, "Wow congratulations dear Shaheen (sic)”.

Actress Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations (sic)”.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2026: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 4th wedding anniversary with snowy family getaway

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta commented, "Tannnnnaaa for the win ! Congratulations guys loveee you (sic)”.

Ishaan Mehra is a sports and fitness coach, who conducts both online and offline classes. He is a former international swimmer ,who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since moved into the fitness industry. He is an ATG-certified coach.

Earlier, Shaheen Bhatt dated comedian Rohan Joshi but parted ways for unspecified reasons. Her engagement announcement comes just days after Alia’s 4th marriage anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor.

Last year, Alia shared a fun picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra. The image shows Alia and Ishaan posing for the camera while relaxing in a swimming pool. The actress was dressed in a red swimsuit.

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