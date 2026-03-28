Alia Bhatt seeks parenting advice from Sadhguru, he says ‘a worried parent is not a good parent’

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, recently sat down for a conversation with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in Chennai.

During the interaction, the actress asked how she could know if she was being a good parent to her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Sadhguru shared a video on his Instagram Stories of him praying with Alia before their session began. He also posted another clip in which Alia asks, “Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?”

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Truly excited to see Sadhguru ji and alia Bhat’s full conversation pic.twitter.com/mCJF3pm0r9 — SgInclusive (@SgInclusivess) March 27, 2026

He responded with a laugh, “A worried parent is not a good parent.” As the audience laughed, Alia tilted her head back and replied, “I don't think you can take worry out of it. I think you'd admit.”

In another video, Sadhguru said that he does not “wind” himself so that he can “unwind.”

Sadhguru interacts with Alia Bhatt

The interaction was part of an event hosted by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) in Chennai. Clips and photos from the event showed the duo praying together before the discussion began.

Sadhguru also shared pictures from the conversation on his Instagram, writing, “Alia Bhatt engages with Sadhguru for a delightful conversation hosted by JITO Chennai Plus (Jain International Trade Organization).”

More about Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been married to actor Ranbir Kapoor since April 2022, after several years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November the same year.

The actress often shares glimpses of her daughter on social media but has also requested privacy regarding her family life in recent months.

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024) alongside Vedang Raina and is set to appear in major upcoming projects, including Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol, and Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and her husband Ranbir Kapoor.