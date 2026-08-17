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Alia Bhatt shares wholesome family album featuring Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha

Actress Alia Bhatt took a trip down memory lane on Instagram, sharing unseen throwback photos featuring heartwarming family moments with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha alongside snippets of her daily life.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shares wholesome family album featuring Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha
Image Credit: @alia bhatt/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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