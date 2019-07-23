close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt spends quality time with mother Soni and sister Shaheen in Ooty, shares pic

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy completing her mega projects, got a chance to spend some quality time with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in Ooty.

Alia Bhatt spends quality time with mother Soni and sister Shaheen in Ooty, shares pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy completing her mega projects, got a chance to spend some quality time with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in Ooty.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "a whole lotta love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Alia is shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. The film is a remake of the 1991 blockbuster Sadak and will feature Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The actors will share the screen space along with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who were the lead actors in Sadak. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, 'Sadak 2' is slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020.

 Apart from Sadak 2, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which has an ensemble star cast

Tags:
Alia BhattShaheen BhattSoni Razdan
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez launches her YouTube channel

Must Watch

PT18M11S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day, 23rd July, 2019