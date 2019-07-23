Alia Bhatt spends quality time with mother Soni and sister Shaheen in Ooty, shares pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy completing her mega projects, got a chance to spend some quality time with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in Ooty.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "a whole lotta love."

Alia is shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. The film is a remake of the 1991 blockbuster Sadak and will feature Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The actors will share the screen space along with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, who were the lead actors in Sadak. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, 'Sadak 2' is slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020.

Apart from Sadak 2, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which has an ensemble star cast