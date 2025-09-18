Alia Bhatt Gucci Look: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere turned into a star-studded spectacle as B-town celebs lit up the red carpet. Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight in an archival Tom Ford Gucci ensemble, while arriving hand-in-hand with Ranbir Kapoor. The power couple’s twinning all-white look stood out as one of the night’s most glamorous highlights.

Alia Bhatt Stuns In Gucci Ensemble

Bringing unmatched glamour to the red carpet, Alia Bhatt made a stunning style statement at The Bads Of Bollywood premiere night. The diva donned an archival Tom Ford Fall/Winter 1996–1997 white jersey dress, cinched with a gold belt featuring Gucci's signature G-shaped buckle. She elevated the look with Tiffany jewels and the iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini bag, perfectly complementing her dazzling ensemble. Sharing a BTS video of her look, Alia captioned the post, ‘the good, the bads and the glam.’

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Serve Major Couple Goals

The star couple's glamorous white-twinning look turned heads at Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood premiere, serving ultimate couple goals. Bollywood’s power duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived in matching white outfits, setting the bar high for red-carpet style. While Alia stunned in a strappy white gown, Ranbir complemented her in a crisp white shirt, white blazer, and black pants. At the screening, the couple held hands, stealing the spotlight with their effortless charm.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere

Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads Of Bollywood* premiere night was a star-studded affair, with the entire Bollywood fraternity in attendance. The superstar himself, Shah Rukh Khan, made a stylish entry alongside his family. SRK was joined by his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The screening also saw several close industry friends, including Bobby Deol, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, and Samay Raina, among others.

Alia Bhatt On The Work Front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Shiv Rawail's Alpha with Sharvari and Bobby Deol, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.