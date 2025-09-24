Alia Bhatt Stuns In Bold Gucci Fur Coat And Thigh-High Stockings From Demna’s Debut Collection At Milan Fashion Week 2025 – See Pics

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has made another striking fashion statement at Milan Fashion Week 2025, grabbing global attention. The actress once again brought her best style game to the Gucci showcase at the prestigious event.

The Gucci Global Brand Ambassador attended the exclusive film screening of The Tiger in a dramatic fur coat draped over a nude satin ensemble, paired with thigh-high stockings and heels. The black outfit is from Gucci’s latest “La Famiglia” collection and featured full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, and side pockets. She further elevated the look with a gold Gucci chain at her waist.

She completed her ensemble with sleek long hair, smoky eyes, and a statement purse.

The Heart of Stone actress has now become a regular presence at international fashion events, and her Milan Fashion Week appearance is already receiving love from fans across the globe.

Alia Bhatt’s Look from Milan Fashion Week 2025

Alia Bhatt’s black jacket also featured a front slit, paired with net stockings that carried Gucci’s signature monogram pattern and a see-through design. A satin mini dress with a plunging V-neckline, lace detailing, and a body-hugging silhouette rounded off the outfit.

For accessories, Alia added extra glam with black heels, a top-handle bag, Gucci monogram earrings, and a gold ring. She styled her hair softly, keeping it loose with a center parting.

When it came to makeup, the actress opted for smudged kohl-lined eyes that gave her a smoky look, a glossy pink lip shade, soft contouring, muted pink eyeshadow, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a beaming highlighter, and a glossy finish.

In 2024, Alia Bhatt became the first Indian to be named Gucci Global Brand Ambassador.

During the event, Alia also spoke about her upcoming film Alpha. Speaking to Variety, she said, “‘Alpha’ releases on December 25. Wow! It’s pretty close. Yeah, that’s a big one for me, because it’s my first venture into action, and I’m really curious to see how the audience connects with that.”

Who Else Attended the Gucci Event?

Other than Alia Bhatt, the movie premiere was also attended by BTS’ Jin, Serena Williams, Demi Moore, Alex Consani, Kendall Jenner, and Keke Palmer.