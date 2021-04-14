Alia Bhatt tests COVID-19 negative, shares update with a gorgeous photo!

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and went under home quarantine, has successfully battled the virus and has now tested negative.

Alia shared the news of her full recovery on her Instagram account on Wednesday (April 14).

The ‘Kalank’ actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself smiling in her PJs and captioned it pertly, “the only time being negative is a good thing”.

Earlier while fighting the virus, Alia shared photos of herself from her quarantine time.

Check them out:

The second wave of coronavirus has hit India hard. The country has the second most number of COVID-19 reported cases after the United States and the state of Maharashtra has been worst affected.

Various bollywood celebrities have contracted the virus in its second wave. Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Paresh Rawal are some other celebrities who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus.

On the work front, Alia has her kitty full with multiple projects. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s Bhramastra, S S Rajamouli’s RRR and Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings.

Alia Bhatt also turned a producer on March 1 this year and launched her productionhouse Eternal Sunshine.

‘Darlings’ would be the first film co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies by the banner.

