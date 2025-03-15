Alia Bhatt Turns 32: Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post And Special Memory

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor marked her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday with a heartfelt social media post, calling her a "gorgeous friend" and sharing a special memory from their bond.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu posted a photograph of herself and Alia, both smiling warmly while posing together.

The actress described the image as "precious", revealing that it was the first picture ever taken of them together.

"Happy birthday my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it's our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love, love, and more love," Neetu captioned the post.

Alia, who married Ranbir Kapoor, son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, in April 2022, had initially planned a Holi and birthday getaway to Alibaug.

However, she cut her trip short after learning about the passing of filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, the father of her close friend and director Ayan Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee, a veteran of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 83 on Friday.

Following the news, Alia, accompanied by her sister, Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, visited Ayan Mukerji's residence to offer condolences.

On March 12, Alia celebrated her birthday amidst the media, where she also shared insights about her upcoming film, 'Love and War'.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Discussing the film's progress, Alia revealed that the cast is currently filming during night schedules to ensure a distraction-free environment for Bhansali's signature elaborate storytelling.