Alia Bhatt turns 33: A look at Cannes 2025 debutant WHOPPING net worth, iconic movies and upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt turns 33: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is set to celebrate her 33rd birthday today. As she turns 33, let’s take a look at her journey, including her hit movies, impressive net worth, and upcoming projects.

Early Life and Bollywood Debut

Born into the Bhatt family, Alia first appeared on screen as a child artist in Sangharsh. She made her debut as a leading actress with Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. Her portrayal of the stylish and confident Shanaya Singhania won the hearts of audiences, marking the beginning of her successful journey in Bollywood.

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Iconic Films and Career Highlights

Highway (2014): Under the direction of Imtiaz Ali, Bhatt played Veera Tripathi, a young woman who discovers freedom after being kidnapped.

Udta Punjab (2016): Addressing Punjab’s drug crisis, Alia’s intense performance as a struggling migrant worker earned widespread recognition.

Raazi (2018): As a young Indian spy, Bhatt plays one of her most compelling performances, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Gully Boy (2019): Playing Safeena Firdausi opposite Ranveer Singh, Alia plays role of possessive and loyal girlfriend of Murad (Ranveer) a struggling rapper.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this Alia Bhatt-starrer is a biographical crime drama based on a chapter from S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Awards and Recognition

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has collected numerous awards and recognitions for her work.

Six Filmfare Awards for Best Actress wins for Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Jigra.

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her role in Highway.

Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress

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Net Worth and Commercial Success

According to GQ India, Bhatt’s net worth exceeds Rs 550 crore, placing her among the richest actresses in India, surpassing veterans like Juhi Chawla, Kareena Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Upcoming Projects

Love and War: Reuniting with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Bhatt stars alongside Vicky Kaushal in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Scheduled for Christmas 2025.

Alpha: Entering the YRF Spy Universe, this female-led action thriller features co-stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, directed by Shiv Rawail, set for July 10 release.

Brahmastra Part Two: Dev: Continuing the saga of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhatt), this sequel, directed by Ayan Mukerji, explores Dev’s backstory and mystical conflicts.

Jee Le Zaraa: Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this road-trip film features Bhatt alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, although release timelines remain uncertain.