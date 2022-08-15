NewsLifestylePeople
Alia Bhatt wishes Brahmastra director, BFF Ayan Mukerji on birthday, calls him THIS

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her best friend Ayan Mukerji on birthday. Their first collaboration 'Brahmastra' will hit the theatres on 9th September this year.

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt tuned in to Instagram to wish happy bithday to her best friend and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to social media, the actress called him her wonder-Astra and wrote, "happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby."

Alia also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of 'Brahmastra' as she wished him. In all the photos, it seems that director Ayan Mukerji is explaining something to the actress while the scenes are being shot. Seeing the post, fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia Bhatt shares a special bond with Ayan Mukerji who is also her husband Ranbir Kapoor's best friend. In fact, Ranbir and Alia had first met on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. The much-anticipated film is finally scheduled to release on 9th September 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. 

‘Brahmastra’ will be Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Ranbir has been the lead actor of Ayan’s all three films, 'Wake up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and the upcoming fantasy 'Brahmastra'.  

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Darlings' opposite Vijay Varma which highlighted the issue of domestic violence. Also starring Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles, 'Darlings' was Alia Bhatt’s first production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.  

Her upcoming films include Karan Johar’s 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actress is also set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' starring Gal Gadot.  

