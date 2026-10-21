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Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' co-star Divya Vinekar passes away

Divya Vinekar appeared as a female police constable in Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' film, which also featured Shefali Shah. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' co-star Divya Vinekar passes away
Image Credit: Instagram/@divyavinekar

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Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' co-star Divya Vinekar passes away
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