Alia Bhatt's picture with her 'tribe' will give you BFF goals!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently returned to Mumbai after attending her close friends wedding. Alia kept us all updated by sharing her bridesmaid look on Instagram stories and she looked adorable, as always. On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram recently and shared a picture with her 'tribe' which will give you major squad goals.

The actress captioned the pic as, “Find your tribe, love them hard”

Alia looks gorgeous as ever in a royal blue saree and matching accessories. The way she is laughing in the picture tells us that she had a gala time at her friend's wedding.

She also shared her full 'bridesmaid' look a day ago.

On the work front, Alia's latest outing ' Gully Boy' has taken the box office by storm. The film stars Alia opposite Ranveer Singh and entered the Rs 100 crore club within 8 days of its release.

Alia will next share screen space with her beau Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is one of the biggest releases of the year.