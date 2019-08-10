close

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut

After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia Bhatt posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.

Alia Bhatt&#039;s &#039;Stranger Things&#039; tease for music video debut

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has given a "Stranger Things" twist to her debut music video -- for The Doorbeens song "Prada" -- in order to tease fans.

After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My first music video  Coming soon! @thedoorbeen @jjustmusicofficial @katalystworld

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

With the sounds of the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller "Stranger Things" playing, the video shows a van with psychedelic colours in the background. The video then turns upside down -- another reference to the show's plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world. 

She also tagged the "Lamberghini" hitmakers and Just Music Official. The first look, which the actress shared on Friday, shows Alia with the musicians with a colourful and tropical aesthetic.

On the film front, Alia is busy with "Sadak 2", which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak".

