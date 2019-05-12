Alia Bhatt's throwback picture with mom Soni Razdan calls for a freeze frame!

New Delhi: Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Alia Bhatt has time and again impressed us with her performances. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood today and has come a long way since her debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year'.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Alia took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her mom.

Take a look at her post here:

The caption is, “My happy place.. love you mama @sonirazdan”

Adorable, isn't it? We love the way baby Alia looks towards the camera. It proves that she was born to be a star.

On the work front, Alia's last outing 'Kalank' failed to impress at box office. The film also had Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha on board. Alia's next, 'Brahmastra' will hit the silver screens in 2020. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Reports are that Alia and Ranbir fell in love while shooting for 'Brahmastra'. When Alia's mom, Soni was asked about her reaction to Alia dating Ranbir, she had told Bollywoodlife, “"It's her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I'll always support her but I don't think I should discuss this you know. It's not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I'm just happy if she is happy,"