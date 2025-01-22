Alia & Ranbir’s Security Consultant Call Paparazzi Cooperative When Stars Are In High Spirits After Partying

Mumbai: The lives of celebrities often come under the lens of paparazzi, especially after late-night parties or events. However, Yusuf Ibrahim, a well-known security consultant for Bollywood A-listers, recently shed light on the cooperative relationship between celebrity security teams and paparazzi.



In an interview with Zoom, Yusuf Ibrahim shared his experience of working with paparazzi and how they have evolved over the years. He said, “The time when I started my security work, all these popular paparazzi were doing groundwork at that time. We all used to work together only. Now, they have become big, but we have a certain comfort level with each other.”

He explained that when managing stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, communication with the paparazzi is key, “If I need help and I am backstage, I call them directly to tell their teams who are on the fields to follow my instructions and cooperate with me once I come out with the star. This way works for both of us. They get their pictures, and I am able to do my work for security concerns. So, we have a mutual understanding.”

Yusuf acknowledged that paparazzi are simply doing their jobs, capturing moments that the public loves to see. He added, “Paps are doing their jobs. They have to get something and give it to the public—they make money out of it. We do our work of securing them and getting them seated in the car safely. When we request them to stay away a bit and not capture certain things, they cooperate with us. There’s no problem in that.”

With years of experience in celebrity security, Yusuf Ibrahim has worked with several Bollywood A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday. His insights reveal the balance required to manage public interactions while safeguarding celebrities’ privacy and security.

As celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor continue to navigate the challenges of public life, the cooperation between security teams and paparazzi ensures that both safety and coverage coexist harmoniously.