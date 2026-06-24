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  • /Alka Yagnik health issues: Singer addresses concerns after Padma Bhushan honour, says 'I am slowly finding my way back'

Alka Yagnik health issues: Singer addresses concerns after Padma Bhushan honour, says 'I am slowly finding my way back'

Alka Yagnik health: President Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Alka Yagnik health issues: Singer addresses concerns after Padma Bhushan honour, says 'I am slowly finding my way back'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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