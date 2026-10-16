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Alka Yagnik health update: Kumar Sanu breaks down on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026’

Kumar Sanu paid an emotional tribute to his frequent duet partner Alka Yagnik during a special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026, expressing his deep wish to see her return to the stage soon as she recovers from a rare hearing condition.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Alka Yagnik health update: Kumar Sanu breaks down on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026’
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Alka Yagnik health update: Kumar Sanu breaks down on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026’
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