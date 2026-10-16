Alka Yagnik health update: Kumar Sanu breaks down on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026’

He hoped for her speedy recovery and return to the stage. Remembering their musical journey and the romantic songs they recorded together, Sanu paid tribute to the singer by recalling the beautiful memories they shared and expressing his wish to hear her magical voice again. He shared, “As many of you know, Alka ji is not keeping well, and that makes me very emotional. Some of the most romantic songs of my career have been with Alka ji, and her brilliance as a singer needs no introduction. I sincerely hope she recovers soon and returns to join us in front of all of you once again. Listening to this song brought back so many memories of our time together, especially the way we recorded it and the beautiful musical moments we shared.”