'All That Pain Just Vanished': Jr NTR Opens Up On Winning Oscar For 'Naatu Naatu'

New Delhi: Actor Jr. NTR recently opened up about winning the Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. His performance in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR is still one of the most talked-about performances in the Indian film industry.

Apart from the song being a massive hit, Naatu Naatu, featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, became a global phenomenon. It dominated national and international charts and went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Recently, Jr. NTR attended a live concert at the Royal Albert Hall with director S. S. Rajamouli and Ram Charan. During the event, he shared what the Oscar win meant to them and how the song will always remain special to him.

Jr. NTR reflected on the Oscars win, saying, “I think when we won the Oscar, I mean all that pain, all that sweat, all that torture which our director put us through just vanished in a second.”

He further spoke about performing the song with Ram Charan, adding, “I think Naatu Naatu will be remembered as a very special song, not because we won the Oscars or because we went through a lot of pain, but I will remember Naatu Naatu for having shared the screen with an amazing friend of mine and a fabulous dancer.”

On the work front, Jr. NTR is currently filming for his next massive project, NTR Neel, with director Prashanth Neel, promising yet another powerful performance on the big screen.