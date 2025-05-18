All Well Between The Kakkar Siblings? Sonu Reunites With Neha And Tony For Parents’ Anniversary After 'Cutting Ties'

New Delhi: Sonu Kakkar, the eldest of the Kakkar siblings, grabbed headlines last month when she publicly announced she was cutting ties with her siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar. The popular singer took to social media to share the emotional update, sending shockwaves through the fan community.

However, recent photos from their parents' anniversary celebration tell a different story — one of reconciliation.

Neha Kakkar posted pictures from the occasion on Sunday with the caption, “What a night!!!!!” Fans were quick to notice Sonu's presence, sparking speculation of a heartfelt reunion.

Sonu also reacted positively to the post, suggesting the siblings may have put their differences aside.

How Did the Internet React?

Fans were quick to express their joy at seeing the trio together again.

One user wrote, “Happy to see these siblings together again.”

Another commented, “Drama khatam bhi hogaya?”

A third echoed the sentiment: “So happy to see them reunited!”

Dozens of others flooded the comments with heart emojis and love-filled messages.

What Had Happened Between the Siblings?

Just last month, Sonu had shocked fans with a now-deleted post that read:

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today.”

Though she did not go into detail, the post made it clear that something serious had happened behind the scenes.

With their recent appearance together, fans are hopeful that the rift has been healed and that the beloved Kakkar trio is back in harmony.