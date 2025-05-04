New Delhi: Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, caused a stir on Sunday morning after an emotional video of him crying uncontrollably went viral. In the video, Babil expressed frustration with the pressures of the Bollywood industry and named several fellow actors, which led to widespread concern about his mental well-being. Following the video’s circulation, Babil's family released a statement to clarify the true intention behind his emotional outburst.

The statement, shared by Babil’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar, on her Instagram story, reassured fans and well-wishers about his condition. It read: "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon."

The statement also addressed the viral video, explaining that Babil’s words were "widely misinterpreted" and "taken out of context." Babil’s emotional comments about his fellow actors, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh, were not a criticism but rather an acknowledgment of their contributions to the industry.

It continued, "In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."

Read The Statement Here:

The video, in which Babil appeared visibly upset and expressed feelings of alienation in the industry, had sparked concerns among fans. Babil later deleted the video and deactivated his Instagram account.

In the clip, Babil had said, "What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f**d. Bollywood is so, so rude." He went on to describe the industry as "the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry" he had ever been a part of, although he later mentioned that there were a few people trying to improve it.