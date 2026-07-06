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Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court in Sandhya Theatre stampede case

Allu Arjun appeared virtually before the Nampally court in connection with the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case, while co-accused were absent and the hearing was postponed to July 29.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court in Sandhya Theatre stampede case
Image Credit: @alluarjun/instagram

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Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court in Sandhya Theatre stampede case
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