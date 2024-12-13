Advertisement
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Telangana High Court In Hyderabad Stampede Death Case

Earlier, the actor moved court seeking quashing of the criminal case filed against him over a woman’s death in a stampede at a Hyderabad theatre during the film's release. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Allu Arjun Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Telangana High Court In Hyderabad Stampede Death Case (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun has been sent to 14-day Judicial custory by the Telangana High Court in the Hyderabad stampede case involding death of a woman, reported Zee News TV. 

Earlier, the actor moved court seeking quashing of the criminal case filed against him over a woman’s death in a stampede at a Hyderabad theatre during the film's release. On the other hand, the husband of the deceased woman said that he is ready to withdraw the case as he was not aware of the arrest. "Allu Arjun  has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away," said Revathi’s husband Bhaskar.

According to reports,  the hiring process is in progress, and Allu Arjun has been remanded to 14-day custody.

Earlier, Pan-Indian Star Arjun Allu has been brought to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning in Hyderabad Theatre stampede case. 

In viral videos circulating on social media, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun was seen sipping coffee and smiling before heading to the police station. It has been revealed that he was arrested just outside his bedroom. In a video captured in his house’s parking area,

The actor was quoted saying saying, “Arresting me is fine, but barging into my bedroom and not letting me change is too much.” After being handed a cup of coffee, he was seen consoling his wife, Sneha Reddy. 

 

This is a developinhg story. 

