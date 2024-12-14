Advertisement
ALLU ARJUN ARREST

Allu Arjun Arrest Update: Son Ayaan Runs To His Father Hugs Him As He Returns Home After Spending Night In Jail

Allu Arjun has been released from jail after spending a night in custody following the tragic incident outside Sandhya Theatre.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Allu Arjun Arrest Update: Son Ayaan Runs To His Father Hugs Him As He Returns Home After Spending Night In Jail (Image: @artistrybuzz_/Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Allu Arjun has finally returned home after spending a night in judicial custody, following an incident outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The Pushpa 2 star was released from Chanchalguda Jail and was warmly welcomed by his family members as he arrived at his residence. 

Previously Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy, was visibly distraught and was seen waiting for her husband's return.

After he sucessfully arived, Allu Arjun's son, Allu Ayaan was the first to run and embrace his father, followed by heartfelt hugs from his wife Sneha, daughter Arha, mother and other family members.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

On Saturday, Allu Arjun addressed the media for the first time since his release, thanking his fans for their support. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," the actor said.

The incident took place on December 4, when Allu Arjun had visited the Sandhya Theatre for a special screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A large crowd had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when Allu Arjun waved at the fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police have alleged that certain actions by the actor contributed to a tragic incident, where a woman named Revathi lost her life and her son was injured. Authorities claimed that as the crowd surged forward to get closer to the star, the actor's private security began pushing people to clear the way, which ultimately led to the fatal incident.

Also Read: Why Was Allu Arjun Jailed? Pushpa 2 Actor Faces Legal Trouble

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a lower court in Telangana. His legal team appealed to the Telangana High Court, which granted him interim bail. However, the actor had to spend a night in jail before being released on Friday morning.

Allu Arjun’s lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay in the actor's release, despite the High Court's order granting bail.

 

(With ANI Inputs)

