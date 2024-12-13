Allu Arjun Arrest: Varun Dhawan Comes Out In Support Of Telugu superstar

Allu Arjun arrest: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Baby John’, has come out in support of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun after the latter was arrested by cops in Hyderabad.

A video showing Varun talking about the unfortunate stampede at Sandhya Theatre has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, the actor said, “Safety protocols are not something that an actor can take on himself. We can tell people around us. I can talk about this only. Cinepolis theatre has made a very good arrangement here. And we are grateful to them for that. Don’t get me wrong, the incident that took place in Hyderabad is very painful. I feel very sorry for it, and send my condolences. But at the same time, I think the blame cannot be placed on just one person”.

"Actors cannot take everything upon themselves, they can only advise those around them to take care. My condolences to them, but it is unfair to place everything on one person."



- #VarunDhawan Reacts to #AlluArjun___'s Arrest. pic.twitter.com/E29dWZOIcG — WC (@whynotcinemasHQ) December 13, 2024

Varun defended Allu Arjun as he inferred that the Telugu superstar wasn’t solely responsible for the mishap. Allu Arjun was allegedly arrested from his house in Hyderabad on Friday, as he was taken in for questioning by the cops.

The ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ actor also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space.

Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection to a fan death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his latest film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The actor is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

On December 4 during the premiere of his film, the actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans. The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, with a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd. She lost her life, and her son has been hospitalised in critical condition. The cops arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre based on a complaint filed by her family.