Allu Arjun Arrest: Viral Letter Reveals Police Deployment Requested For Pushpa 2 Screening

New Delhi: Hours after Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', a letter from the Sandhya theatre management has surfaced on social media, refuting a key claim made by the police.

On December 5, The police have registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone).

"The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd. Nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team though the theatre management had information about their arrival," it added.

Allu Arjun's lawyer said in court on Friday that the letter had been signed and acknowledged by the assistant commissioner of police.

The letter reads, "We request you to arrange to provide Police Bandobust (arrangements) at SANDHYA 70 MM RTC X Roads, Hyderabad in connection with release of PUSHPA 2 on 04-12-2024 because there will be heavy fans crowd (sic). The Hero, Heroine and VIPs and Production unit of the film are coming to see the movie,"

"We are screening picture of Mythri Movies PUSHAPA-2, Star caste: Allu Arjun, Rashimika Mandana and other stars on 04-12-2024 at 9.30 PM and on 05-12-2024 at 01.50 AM, 05-50 AM, 09-50 AM and 01-50 pm (i.e One show on 04-12-2024 and on 05-12-2024 - Four shows) and continues the movie regular (sic)," further adds.

''We thank you for providing the police bandobust.'' letter concludes.

Earlier, A police case was filed against Actor Allu Arjun, Sandhya Theatre's owner and two managers in connection with the the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre.

A copy of the Sandhya 70 m.m letter was also sent to the Hyderabad traffic police.

Earlier, the actor approached the court to seek dismissal of the criminal case filed against him following a woman’s death in a stampede at a Hyderabad theatre during the film's release. Allu Arjun has been remanded to 14-day custody.