Allu Arjun Arrested In Hyderabad Theatre Stampede Case

New Delhi: Pan-India actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case in Hyderabad which claimed a woman’s life, leaving her son critical.

The actor was detained on Friday morning from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station for questioning in the stampede case, with visuals showing the Pushpa 2 star in a police vehicle.

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun has been brought to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case of death of a woman at Sandhya theatre on December 4. pic.twitter.com/pvBOkkc3JO

Police issue first statement after Allu Arjun's arrest; ACP L Ramesh Kumar confirms the actor's detention.

#WATCH | Telangana: L Ramesh Kumar, ACP Chikkadpally says, "Yes, he (Actor Allu Arjun) has been arrested."



Allu Arjun was brought to Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case of death of a woman at Sandhya theatre on December 4. pic.twitter.com/rrupOlnoWv December 13, 2024

Earlier, actor Allu Arjun and others were booked following a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on Wednesday(December 4) night, where a 35-year-old woman lost her life and her 8-year-old son suffocated as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

A case was registered against actor Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management in connection with the death of the woman, police said. The police have registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family, reports PTI.

A woman died and her son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation as crowds jostled at a film theatre here during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police official said on Thursday. (December 5)

There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone).

After Arjun came to the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him, the police statement said. "His personal security team started pushing the public which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre," it added.

As the crowd surged forward, the woman and her son, who also tried to enter the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious, police said. Police personnel who were on duty pulled them out and conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the woman and her son, they said.

The woman and her child were immediately shifted to the nearby Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, where she died and her son was advised to be shifted to another hospital for better treatment, the statement said.

Further details are awaited, This is a developing story.

(With PTI inputs)