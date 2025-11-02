Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979228https://zeenews.india.com/people/allu-arjun-bags-most-versatile-actor-at-dadasaheb-phalke-international-film-festival-awards-2025-2979228.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Bags Most Versatile Actor At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025

Allu Arjun won the Most Versatile Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 for his performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 07:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun Bags Most Versatile Actor At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: In another feather to his cap, actor Allu Arjun has bagged a big win at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025.

As announced on the festival's official social media handle, Allu Arjun has been honoured with the Most Versatile Actor of the Year Award at the ceremony. "Congratulations to Allu Arjun for this prestigious recognition, celebrating his exceptional range and cinematic impact!" the post read.

Dubbed as India's most prestigious film festival and award ceremony, it aims to celebrate excellence in cinema, art, culture, tourism, and heritage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The grand celebration was held on October 30, 2025, at the NSCI Dome in SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Reacting to the honour, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude towards the festival organisers and his supporters.

"Thanks to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards for this incredible honour. Truly humbled. My warm congratulations to all the winners across categories this year. A sincere thank you to my audience for your continued love and support...I humbly dedicate this award to my fans,' Allu wrote in his Instagram story.

Also Read | Allu Sirish Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Nayanika In Star-Studded Family Celebration

The Dadasaheb Phalke win came months after Allu Arjun took home the Best Actor award at the 2025 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

He received the honour for his performance in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' Allu Arjun also received the Best Actor award for 'Pushpa 2' at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

Written and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

He will next be seen in an untitled sci-fi action film directed by Atlee, currently being referred to as Project AA22 x A6. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. Further details are still awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy
Bihar Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi Tries Fishing In Bihar’s Begusarai Local Pond- Video
Narendra Modi
PM Modi Alleges RJD Forced Congress To Declare Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face
Mexico
Massive Fire At Mexican Store Kills 23, Including Children
Cambridgeshire train stabbing
9 Critical After Mass Stabbing On Train In Cambridgeshire; 2 Suspects Arrested
Maharashtra
Pune Car Crash: Two Cousins Die, Third Passenger Hospitalised
South Korean
South Korean Prez Lee, Singaporean PM Agree To Establish Strategic Partnership
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 02.11.2025: First And Second Round Sunday Draw