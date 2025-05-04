Allu Arjun Begins Intense Prep For Atlee’s AA22 With Celebrity Trainer Lloyd Stevens

New Delhi: Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema today, consistently winning the hearts of audiences. Following the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, he has not only cemented his place as a box office powerhouse but has also evolved into a major brand in the entertainment industry.

As fans eagerly await news about his next move post-Pushpa, an exciting update has arrived regarding his upcoming film, AA22, directed by Atlee. Allu Arjun has officially begun his physical transformation for the project, teaming up with international celebrity fitness coach Lloyd Stevens.

Lloyd Stevens recently took to social media to share a picture with Allu Arjun, who is seen sporting a short hairstyle as he kicks off his fitness journey. Lloyd captioned the post: “Loading… @alluarjun.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule not only resonated with audiences across the country but also shattered box office records, earning an estimated ₹800 crore from the Hindi market alone and around ₹1,800 crore globally.