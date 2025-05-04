Advertisement
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Begins Intense Prep For Atlee’s AA22 With Celebrity Trainer Lloyd Stevens

Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema today, consistently winning the hearts of audiences. Following the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, he has not only cemented his place as a box office powerhouse but has also evolved into a major brand in the entertainment industry.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Allu Arjun Begins Intense Prep For Atlee’s AA22 With Celebrity Trainer Lloyd Stevens (Source:x)

As fans eagerly await news about his next move post-Pushpa, an exciting update has arrived regarding his upcoming film, AA22, directed by Atlee. Allu Arjun has officially begun his physical transformation for the project, teaming up with international celebrity fitness coach Lloyd Stevens.

Lloyd Stevens recently took to social media to share a picture with Allu Arjun, who is seen sporting a short hairstyle as he kicks off his fitness journey. Lloyd captioned the post: “Loading… @alluarjun.”

 

