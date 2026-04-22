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ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun builds Rs 100 crore luxury mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Allu Arjun is making headlines as he constructs a Rs 100 crore luxury mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills while continuing to dominate cinema with major upcoming projects like Raaka with Atlee and AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Allu Arjun builds Rs 100 crore luxury mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills(Image: @AlluArjun/X)

A major update from Allu Arjun’s personal life is drawing attention as the pan-India star constructs a grand new residence in Hyderabad, as reported by Allu Arjun's team. Known for his style, charisma, and massive fan following, the actor is currently making headlines off-screen, as he adds another milestone to his already impressive journey of success.

Rs 100 Crore Mansion in Jubilee Hills

The new residence is being built in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most elite and high-profile localities. Spanning nearly 4,000 square yards, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore, placing it among the most expensive celebrity homes in the region.

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The house is designed with modern architecture and premium features, blending luxury with sophistication. Construction is currently in progress, and what makes the property even more notable is its location, it sits right next to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence, further highlighting the star-studded neighbourhood.

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 FIRST look: Big surprise on Pushpa's birthday, check inside

Housewarming Plans and Family Move-In

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun is expected to move into the new house along with his family once construction is completed. A grand housewarming ceremony is also being planned, which is likely to be a major celebration attended by close friends and industry personalities.

Fans are eagerly waiting for glimpses of the new home and the special moments associated with the celebration. The development has added to the excitement surrounding the actor, who continues to remain in the spotlight both professionally and personally.

Also Read | ‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans; Shah Rukh Khan calls it ‘intriguing & amazing’

Allu Arjun's recent work

While the luxury home has become a talking point, Allu Arjun’s professional life is equally packed with high-profile projects.

He will next be seen in “Raaka”, directed by Atlee, marking a major collaboration between the two. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, bringing together a powerful on-screen pairing that has already generated strong buzz in the industry.

In addition to this, Allu Arjun is also set to work with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on another ambitious project, tentatively titled “AA23”. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has further heightened expectations among fans.

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