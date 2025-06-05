Allu Arjun Celebrates World Environment Day With Heartfelt Message: 'Let’s Unite To...'

World Environment Day 2025: National Award winner Allu Arjun is not only ruling hearts across the globe but also proving the power of his stardom at the box office. Beyond his cinematic achievements, the Pushpa Star is also a 'Green Warrior' who consistently spreads awareness about the importance of a clean and green environment.

As the world celebrates World Environment Day, Allu Arjun marked the occasion with a special note. Taking to his social media, The pan-India star shared a picture of a green planet and wrote a heartfelt message, 'Let’s unite to make our planet clean and green #WorldEnvironmentDay.'

Let's unite to make our planet clean and green _#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/qEkqVCDrcd — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 5, 2025

Remarkably, Allu Arjun has been a true Green Warrior, consistently taking the lead in spreading awareness about environmental conservation. In 2021, he was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department. The Pan-India actor is also known for gifting plants and seeds to his friends and family, a thoughtful gesture that reflects his commitment to nature.

With over 100 types of plants at both his home and office, Allu Arjun exemplifies how integrating greenery into daily life can be both aesthetically pleasing and beneficial for well-being. He also initiated the Go Green campaign, aimed at promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about the importance of preserving the environment.

Moreover, one of his most significant contributions to environmental conservation is the adoption of a village, where he actively promotes eco-friendly practices and green living.

On work front, Allu Arjun created an example of success with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. While he won the hearts of the masses with the film, he also shattered box office records, with the film collecting a massive Rs 800 crore in Hindi and around Rs1800 crore worldwide.

Now, everyone is eagerly looking forward to seeing what Allu Arjun has in store next.