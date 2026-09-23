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Allu Arjun congratulates 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for National Award win

Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama features Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Allu Arjun congratulates 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for National Award win
Image Credit: x/@alluarjun

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Allu Arjun congratulates 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for National Award win
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