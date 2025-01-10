New Delhi: Allu Arjun has undoubtedly created a massive success phenomenon with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' From winning the hearts of audiences to dominating the box office, the Icon Star has proven himself to be one of the biggest superstars.

While he continues to rule theatres across the nation, the film has surpassed the records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

After Rana Daggubati posted about Baahubali no longer being on the list of all-time highest grossers, Allu Arjun responded:

We "excluded" Bahubali bcoz it is "exclusive" _ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 20, 2016

This has grabbed the eye balls of the audience who took the social media by storm. Here's how they reacted:

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has set new box office benchmarks, earning a staggering ₹1831 crores worldwide in just 32 days.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.