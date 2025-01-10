Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2842198https://zeenews.india.com/people/allu-arjun-crowned-the-baahubali-slayer-as-pushpa-2-smashes-baahubali-2s-record-2842198.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Crowned "The Baahubali Slayer" As Pushpa 2 Smashes Baahubali 2's Record

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun Crowned "The Baahubali Slayer" As Pushpa 2 Smashes Baahubali 2's Record (Image: @pushpamovie/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Allu Arjun has undoubtedly created a massive success phenomenon with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' From winning the hearts of audiences to dominating the box office, the Icon Star has proven himself to be one of the biggest superstars.

While he continues to rule theatres across the nation, the film has surpassed the records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

After Rana Daggubati posted about Baahubali no longer being on the list of all-time highest grossers, Allu Arjun responded:

This has grabbed the eye balls of the audience who took the social media by storm. Here's how they reacted: 

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has set new box office benchmarks, earning a staggering ₹1831 crores worldwide in just 32 days.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK