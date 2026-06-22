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Allu Arjun fails to appear before court; Sandhya Theatre stampede case posted for July 6

Allu Arjun remained absent from the hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, prompting a Hyderabad court to adjourn proceedings to July 6.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Allu Arjun fails to appear before court; Sandhya Theatre stampede case posted for July 6
Image Credit: (Image: @allu arjun/ Instagram)

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