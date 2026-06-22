Allu Arjun fails to appear before court; Sandhya Theatre stampede case posted for July 6

In the stampede, a woman identified as Revathi lost her life, while her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries. The stampede occurred when a large crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor during the film's premiere. As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the chaos, Revathi tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries, leading to his hospitalisation.