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Allu Arjun hails Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ performance, calls it 'mind-blowing' and praises his transformation

Allu Arjun praised Ram Charan’s performance in Peddi, calling it “mind-blowing” and applauding his transformation, acting, and the entire film team.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Allu Arjun hails Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ performance, calls it 'mind-blowing' and praises his transformation(Image: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun is all praise for Ram Charan's latest release 'Peddi'. He watched the film Monday night and shared his views.

Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram story, lauding Ram Charan and the entire team of 'Peddi'.

"Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear Ram Charan. A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause. Striking performance by Jagapathi Babu garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers. My warm regards to the captain of the ship, Buchi Babu garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!", Allu Arjun wrote.

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Also Read | Objectify, Apologise, Repeat: Pranit More, Peddi and more - When will the cycle of sexism and normalised misogyny stop?

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and co-produced by Ishan Saksena, Peddi was released in cinemas worldwide on June 4.

As per the film's trailer, 'Peddi' follows Ram Charan's cross-athleticism across different sports, including wrestling, cricket and sprinting.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sena, the Telugu film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyenndu Sharma in prominent roles.

The trailer opens with the massy introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexes his batting and wrestling skills. At one point in the trailer, Boman Irani hailed Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India. The trailer showcases a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman.

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