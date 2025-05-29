Allu Arjun Honoured With Prestigious Telangana Government’s Gaddar Awards

New Delhi: One of India’s biggest stars, Allu Arjun, has added another feather to his cap after being honoured with the inaugural Best Actor award at the Telangana Government’s prestigious Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

The South Indian icon is also the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for Best Actor, marking a historic achievement in Indian cinema.

In a heartfelt social media post, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude:

“I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans—your unwavering support continues to inspire me.”

Allu Arjun has not only delivered one of the biggest blockbusters with Pushpa, but he’s also earning critical acclaim—a rare balance for a superstar.

His latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has shattered records by raking in over ₹1900 crore globally.

This recognition from the Telangana government has thrilled fans and further solidified Allu Arjun’s place as both a box office king and a critically acclaimed actor.

Now, everyone is eagerly looking forward to seeing what the superstar has in store next.