ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun Issues Heartfelt Statement Mourning Grandmother’s Death

Actor Allu Arjun has issued a heartfelt statement mourning the death of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam. 

|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 10:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
Allu Arjun Issues Heartfelt Statement Mourning Grandmother’s Death(Source: IMDB)

 Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun remembered his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, who passed away on Saturday, August 30. She was the wife of the late actor Allu Ramalingaiah.
 
The actor shared his first statement on Sunday, expressing his grief and remembering his grandmother's love and guidance. Writing about how her "love, wisdom, and presence" will be missed, Arjun said the family will carry her memory every single day. Acknowledging the support, he added that the family felt the "prayers and love" from those near and far.

 
 "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your love. Humbled," Allu wrote on X.

Several members of the Telugu film industry visited Allu Arjun's home to pay their respects and offer support to the family.

 
On Saturday, Megastar Chiranjeevi paid an emotional tribute to Allu Kanakaratnam, who was also his mother-in-law.
 
Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi expressed grief over the heartbreaking loss. He called his mother-in-law an "inspirational" woman who taught "love, courage, and life values" to their family.
 
He wrote, "The demise of Kanakaratnam garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingaiah garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that their sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti." 

 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK