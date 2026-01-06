Allu Arjun Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad, Holds Wife Tightly To Move Ahead Safely - Viral Video

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were spotted at Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad, and that's when the crowd went berserk wanting to catch a glimpse of the star. The power couple got mobbed by the fan frenzy outside the cafe and somehow managed to get to their car.

In the visuals shared on social media, Allu Arjun can be seen his wife Sneha Reddy tightly, urging fans to move back as they gathered crowded around them for photos. The couple struggled their way out of the cafe and rushed to their vehicle.

According to ANI, the visuals also shows a worried Allu Arjun helping his wife step into the car, after which he took a moment to greet the fans with folded hands and a wave.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is not the first time that a celebrity has faced such an incident, earlier Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal were mobbed despite security.

Nidhhi, who was present at The Raja Saab song release event at Lulu Mall in Kukatpally, was mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue.

Samantha also faced a chaotic crowd at an event.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was a massive country-wide success. The actor is now gearing up for Atlee's next which also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.