Allu Arjun Pens Down Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Father Allu Aravind - See Post

New Delhi: On the occasion of his father Allu Aravind’s 77th birthday, superstar Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt tribute, describing the veteran producer as “the closest thing to God” in his life.

Allu Arjun Heartfelt Note For Father Allu Aravind

Taking to social media, the actor posted a warm photograph with his father along with an emotional message. “Happy Birthday, Dad. The closest thing to God in my life. May you always live joyfully. #AlluAravind,” he wrote, tagging the post with #AlluAravind. The post quickly drew love and wishes from fans and members of the film fraternity.

Allu Arjun Upcoming Work

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the action-packed drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, the film is the second instalment in the blockbuster Pushpa franchise. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh, and follows the journey of Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, as he confronts escalating threats from his rivals, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

As per a report by Sacnilk, Allu Arjun is expected to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his gritty action dramas. The actor is also set to resume work next week to complete his much-anticipated film with director Atlee, with the project aiming for a wrap by October 2026.

Additionally, Allu Arjun will return as Pushpa Raj in the third instalment of the Pushpa franchise, once again under the direction of Sukumar. He is also working on his film with Atlee, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, which will reportedly feature Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in a key role.