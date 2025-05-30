Advertisement
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Set For World Television Premiere: When And Where To Watch

 Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is all set for its world television premiere

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Set For World Television Premiere: When And Where To Watch (Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: The wait is finally over for fans of the blockbuster Pushpa franchise! The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is all set for its world television premiere. Zee Cinema will air the action-packed entertainer on May 31 at 7:30 PM.

The official handle of the film announced the news on social media, stating:

“31 May ki shaam, har ghar goonjegi ek hi awaaz, Pushparaj! Dekhiye #TVParPehliBaar 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 31 May, shaam 7:30 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par.”

This television premiere is expected to draw massive viewership, following the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, which took the nation by storm with its raw storytelling, memorable dialogues, and chart-topping music. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of red sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj earned him widespread acclaim, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in his journey.

The actor recently added another feather to his cap, having been honoured with the inaugural Best Actor award at the Telangana Government’s prestigious Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises more high-octane drama, intense action sequences, and the powerful screen presence of Allu Arjun in his iconic role. With riveting performances and gripping storytelling, the film is already being hailed as a cinematic spectacle.

Whether you missed it in theatres or simply want to relive the magic, May 31 at 7:30 PM on Zee Cinema is a date to mark on your calendar.

