Allu Arjun’s team SLAMS ‘baseless’ allegations made in viral podcast, rejects claims about actor’s conduct and announces legal action

New Delhi: Pushpa 2-star Allu Arjun is at the centre of a social media storm after a podcast clip featuring a brand strategist went viral, sparking debates over celebrity conduct and professional boundaries. In response, Allu Arjun’s team issued a statement rejecting the allegations and announcing plans to take legal action against those spreading what they describe as false information.

Official Statement from Allu Arjun’s Office

The official note

read:

"Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue.

He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour.

We take these false allegations seriously.

Our legal team is initiating defamation procedings against those responsible.

We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information."

The team also urged social media users to avoid sharing unverified content, emphasising that legal measures are being taken.

Controversial Podcast Clip Sparks Debate

The controversy began after a brand strategist detailed her professional interaction with Allu Arjun during a podcast. She claimed that meeting the actor involved navigating a large entourage, multiple managers, and highly structured protocols.

According to the strategist, the actor’s team allegedly enforces as many as 42 dos and don’ts for those meeting him, including restrictions such as not shaking hands or avoiding direct eye contact with the star.

The strategist suggested that these rules are implemented by Allu Arjun’s management to maintain discipline and streamline interactions, particularly given his rising popularity and packed schedule. She also noted that such measures reflect the growing complexity of accessing high-profile celebrities in the film industry.

Following the release of the clip, netizens shared mixed reactions. While some questioned the necessity of such strict protocols, others defended the need for professional boundaries in high-pressure celebrity environments.