Allu Arjun Shares Heartfelt Dussehra Message With Fans: ‘Wishing Everyone Triumph And Prosperity’

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Dussehra, superstar Allu Arjun took to social media to share heartfelt wishes with his fans, joining a host of celebrities who marked the day with joy and positivity.

The Pushpa actor posted on Instagram Stories, writing, “Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra filled with triumph, happiness, and prosperity. #HappyDussehra”

Several Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and Akshay Kumar, also extended their Dussehra greetings earlier in the day. Now, Allu Arjun has added his message to the chorus of goodwill marking the festival, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra, celebrated this year on October 2, commemorates Lord Ram’s victory over the demon king Ravana, and is a time of joy, reflection, and celebration across India.

Riding High After Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun continues to bask in the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has shattered box office records, collecting over Rs 800 crore in Hindi and an astonishing Rs 1800 crore worldwide. The pan-India blockbuster has further cemented his status as a national icon.

Currently, the National Award-winning actor is prepping for his next big project with acclaimed director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22XA6. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is already generating buzz, with Arjun undergoing an intense physical transformation under international fitness coach Lloyd Stevens.