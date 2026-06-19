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Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Actor Allu Arjun has been directed by Hyderabad's Nampally Court to appear on June 22 in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case linked to the Pushpa 2 premiere, which claimed one life and injured another.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Sandhya theatre stampede case
Image Credit: (Image: @allu arjun/Instagram)

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