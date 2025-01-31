Allu Arjun Tops IMDb’s List of Top 25 Pan-Indian Superstars

New Delhi: The latest IMDb rankings for the Top 25 Most Popular Superstars in Indian Cinema reads that Allu Arjun has claimed the top spot. The Pushpa 2 star, who has been riding high on the unprecedented success of his latest blockbuster, continues to dominate the industry and fans' hearts alike. His mass appeal, combined with the immense anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2, has propelled him to the top of the list.

Following closely in second place is Shah Rukh Khan, the eternal heartthrob who continues to rule Bollywood with back-to-back hits and an unshakable fan base. The third spot is secured by Yash, who has set the internet on fire with the teaser of Toxic—one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema.

This list represents the sheer diversity of Indian cinema, with stars from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bengali cinema making their mark. As the industry continues to evolve, these superstars are redefining stardom across linguistic and regional barriers, proving that Indian cinema is truly a global force.

With Pushpa 2 smashing records, the coming months promise even bigger moments for these stars. Fans can only wait and watch who takes the crown next!