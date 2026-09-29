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Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday with a cute social media post

Pan-India star Allu Arjun celebrated his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday by sharing an adorable selfie on social media, lovingly calling her "cutie."

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday with a cute social media post
Image Credit: X

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