New Delhi: In a striking testament to Allu Arjun’s growing global influence, the world of tennis collided with Indian cinema at this year’s Wimbledon Championships. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was recently seen mimicking the iconic "Pushparaj" pose made famous by Arjun in his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The moment, captured and shared by the official Wimbledon social media account, sparked excitement across fans of both sports and cinema.

The post, which quickly went viral, featured Djokovic performing the trademark stance along with a caption that paid homage to the film’s unforgettable dialogue, "Rukega bhi nahi aur jhukega bhi nahi #Wimbledon"

This crossover moment reflects the widespread cultural impact of Allu Arjun and the Pushpa franchise. Following the unprecedented success of Pushpa: The Rise, the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule catapulted the Telugu superstar to even greater heights. The film shattered records, grossing an estimated Rs 800 crore in the Hindi market alone and amassing a staggering ₹1800 crore worldwide.

With audiences eagerly awaiting Allu Arjun’s next move, the "Icon Star" continues to redefine stardom on a global scale. If history is any indication, his next project is likely to be nothing short of monumental.

In a recent heartfelt gesture, Allu Arjun took to his X (formerly Twitter) timeline to congratulate filmmaker Atlee on receiving an honorary doctorate. The post featured a smiling Atlee, the acclaimed director of Bigil, as he was awarded the prestigious degree.

Expressing his admiration, the Pushpa star wrote, "Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead."

Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead pic.twitter.com/1vPsSd0LOu — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2025

This warm message highlights the mutual respect and camaraderie between two leading talents of Indian cinema, each making significant contributions to the industry with their unique storytelling styles.