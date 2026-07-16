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  • /Altaf Raja revives 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' magic on Indian Idol, leaves everyone nostalgic

Altaf Raja revives 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' magic on Indian Idol, leaves everyone nostalgic

Playback singer Altaf Raja took fans on a nostalgic trip as he performed his iconic 1990s hit Tum To Thehre Pardesi on Indian Idol. His soulful rendition had judges, contestants and the audience singing along, turning the stage into a memorable celebration of the timeless classic.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
Altaf Raja revives 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' magic on Indian Idol, leaves everyone nostalgic
Image Credit: altafraja, Instagram

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