/Altaf Raja revives 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' magic on Indian Idol, leaves everyone nostalgic

Mumbai: Playback singer Altaf Raja, opened the floodgates of nostalgia as he performed his iconic chartbuster, 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. Talking about his performance, the singer said, "There's something magical about a stage where every performance comes straight from the heart. ‘Indian Idol’ has given countless singers the opportunity to share their stories through music, and that's what makes this journey so meaningful. I'm happy to join this celebration and experience the passion that makes the show so loved”.