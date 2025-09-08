Aly Goni Finally Breaks Silence On Ganpati Controversy, Says 'Hum Pooja Nahi Karte...'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aly Goni is facing backlash after a video of him from Ganpati celebrations went viral. In the clip, the actor was seen staying silent during the chant of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' at a Ganesh Chaturthi puja, which landed him in a religious controversy. The Ganpati puja was a star-studded affair with big names like Bharti Singh and Nia Sharma also in attendance. The actor has now finally broken his silence on the controversy surrounding him.

Aly Goni REACTS To Religious Controversy

Aly Goni has finally reacted to the ongoing religious controversy surrounding him over chants during Ganpati Puja. He addressed the hate in a conversation with Filmygyan. During the interview, Aly admitted that he didn’t understand why he was trolled for the video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He said, 'I didn’t even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue.

He further revealed that it was his first time attending a Ganpati puja ceremony. Goni said, 'This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations…I usually don’t go. I didn't know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and Till today, I think that I should not do something wrong when everyone is worshipping. I am very random. I say anything at times. I do anything.'

Aly also said that he usually doesn't perform puja but he respects all religions, He said, 'It’s not allowed in my religion, hum pooja nahi karte hai (we don’t pray). We have one belief – we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do.'

Aly Goni Ganpati Celebration Viral Video

Aly Goni, along with Jasmin Bhasin, attended Ganpati puja at Ankita Lokhande’s residence during Ganeshotsav. While two videos from the celebration surfaced online

Jasmine is asking Aly to chant with them but he is not doing so



In one particular clip caught attention where Aly remained silent as Jasmin and Nia chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Despite Jasmin urging him to join in, Aly chose not to participate, sparking backlash on social media with many calling him disrespectful.

Similarly, another viral video from the celebrations showed Aly staying silent during the chants, which further fueled the backlash against him.

Aly Goni Slams Trolls Over Jasmin Basin's Viral Video

An old video of Jasmin Bhasin wearing a burqa during her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi also added fuel to the online backlash. Reacting to this, He slammed the trolls over Jasmin’s viral video.

Speaking to FilmyGyan, Aly shared: 'Jasmin aur meri behen jab wahan gaye the toh unhe enter nahi karne diya, toh unhone paas se abaya kharida, vo pehna aur enter kiya. Ab usko ye bana diya hai ki main Jasmin ko Madina lekar gaya. Toh ab aap dekho, maine ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ nahi bola toh log kya kya bolrahe hein.'

He also said that he never forced Jasmin to follow his religion and Aly added, 'Jasmin mere saath pichhle 4 saal se hai, aur agar vo feel good nahi karti toh main thodi usko bolunga roza rakh. Uski apni marzi, uska apna religion, vo jo kare yaar. Main use kyun force karunga aur vo mujhe kyun force karegi. '

Aly Goni rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has also been a part of popular reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9. On the personal front, he has been in a steady relationship with actor Jasmin Bhasin for the past few years. The two first met in 2018 during their stint on Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the work front, Goni was recently seen in the show, 'pLaughter Chefs'.