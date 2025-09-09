Aly Goni Opens Up On Receiving Death Threats For Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' Says 'Mai Terrorist Ban Chuka Tha...'

New Delhi: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aly Goni is facing severe backlash after a video of him at a Ganpati celebration went viral. In the clip, the actor was seen remaining silent during the chant of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" at a Ganesh Chaturthi puja, sparking a religious controversy.

Aly Goni Breaks Silence Amid Religious Backlash

In an exclusive conversation with FilmyGyan, Aly opened up about the hate messages and death threats he has been receiving since the video surfaced. He said, "Mujhe death threats aa rahe hain bhar-bhar ke. Mere emails bhare hue hain, mere comments bhare hue hain. Log tweet kar rahe hain ki mere liye FIR karo, for what?"

He further highlighted that his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin has also been targeted by trolls and death threats. Aly questioned the selective outrage, pointing out, "Main toh bohot normal si baat bolta hoon ki main toh Musalman hoon, isliye mere par daala gaya, par kai Hindu hain jo Ganpati nahi lete hain, toh woh Hindu nahi hain kya?"

Aly continued saying, "Bhouton ne vo video daali hai, but kisi ek pap ne neeche likha tha ki sab Morya bol rahe hai, Aly kyu nhi bol raha hai, and it picked up, mai morning me utha hu, and twitter par saare jitne lal jhande vale pages the, sbka mai sbse bada dushman ban chuka hu, mai terrorist ban chuka tha, Mujhe pakistan jana chahiye, mai love jihar kar ra hu, mai janna chahta hu ki inn logo ne kya kiya"

Aly Responds to Trolls Over Jasmin Bhasin’s Viral Burqa Video

The controversy intensified when an old video of Jasmin Bhasin wearing a burqa during her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi went viral. Aly clarified the situation, explaining to FilmyGyan, "Jasmin aur meri behen jab wahan gaye the toh unhe enter nahi karne diya, toh unhone paas se abaya kharida, vo pehna aur enter kiya. Ab usko ye bana diya hai ki main Jasmin ko Madina lekar gaya."

He also stressed that he has never forced Jasmin to follow his religion, saying, "Jasmin mere saath pichhle 4 saal se hai, aur agar vo feel good nahi karti toh main thodi usko bolunga roza rakh. Uski apni marzi, uska apna religion, vo jo kare yaar. Main use kyun force karunga aur vo mujhe kyun force karegi."

Aly Goni’s Journey

Aly Goni rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has appeared in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9. On the personal front, he has been in a steady relationship with actress Jasmin Bhasin since 2018, when they met on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, Aly was last seen in the show Laughter Chefs.