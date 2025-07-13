Amaal Malik Reveals How His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him Because Of His Religion, Says 'Obviously This Has Never...'

New Delhi: Earlier this year, singer Armaan Malik revealed he had severed ties with his parents, veteran music composer Daboo Malik and Jyoti Malik. Weeks later, his elder brother and music composer Amaal Mallik echoed the decision. While affirming that his bond with Armaan is “stronger than ever,” Amaal publicly blamed their parents for creating distance between the siblings.

In a deeply personal interview on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, renowned music composer Amaal Mallik opened up about a heartbreak that left a lasting impact on both his personal life and professional work. Speaking with rare vulnerability, Amaal revealed that the soundtrack of Kabir Singh was born out of intense emotional pain stemming from a failed relationship.

“Working on Kabir Singh was the biggest heartbreak for me,” Amaal said, recounting how he was navigating personal grief at the time. “That girl with whom I was in a relationship at that point, 3-4 months down the line, she got married, and obviously this has never been told anywhere because we're speaking heart to heart.”

The composer explained that while their bond was deep, religious differences and parental opposition from the girl's side created an unbridgeable gap. She was from a non-film background, had done some modelling, and had no interest in entering the entertainment industry, yet, according to Amaal, she understood him like few others did.

In one of the most poignant parts of the interview, Amaal recalled a call he received moments before a live performance, “I was about to perform a gig when she called me and said she was just going to get married, but if you come through now, I would not get married. But, thoda mere andar ka SRK from DDLJ jag gaya and said, No,aapke mom dad support nahi krte, meri, meri family aur meri career ki izzart nahi karte toh I wish you well and take care.”

Amaal admitted that after that point, he never felt the same kind of love again. That heartbreak became the emotional fuel for some of his most memorable music.