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Amaal Mallik announces break from film music to focus on health and healing

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has announced a temporary hiatus from film music until next year to prioritize his physical and mental health, promising fans a melodious return after a period of recuperation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Amaal Mallik announces break from film music to focus on health and healing
Image Credit: Amaal Mallik/instagram

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